Big Waterfall and River in Jungle in Coca, Orellana, Ecuador

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Though not a key destination in itself, Coca is no longer just a charmless transport hub. An attractive little park adorns the center, and a pretty malecón (waterfront) runs along the riverfront, anchored by the excellent Museo Arqueológico Centro Cultural de Orellana (MACCO) that opened in 2016. A stunning suspension bridge now spans the Napo, taking traffic bound down Via Auca towards Tiguino (another starting point for rainforest forays).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • MACCO

    MACCO

    Coca

    This excellent archaeological museum of Orellana region's cultural legacy is a must-visit in Coca. Housing exquisitely restored and diverse artifacts from…

  • Malecón

    Malecón

    Coca

    Coca's pretty riverside walkway seems to extend by several blocks every couple of years. It's a pleasant place to stroll and take in the life on the river…

