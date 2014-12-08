Welcome to Isla Santa Cruz (Indefatigable)
Galápagos Multisport with Quito
This adventure is perfect for those who want to experience the incredible wildlife and scenery of the Galápagos Islands but prefer to sleep on shore. Go ashore at the lesser-visited island of Isabela and spend your days with playful sea lions, giant manta rays, and the Galápagos giant tortoise. This adventure offers a great balance of guided excursions and free time, with optional activities abound.
Galápagos Camping Adventure
The Galápagos Islands aren't just all about cruising – try a camping experience on for size! This one-week trip keeps you close to the action – and trust us, there’s always plenty of action on the archipelago – while keeping costs lower than you’d expect for a sweet island adventure. Plus, there’ll be no lack of activities to keep you moving, with everything from snorkelling to a volcano hike of Sierra Negra to exploring lava tunnels. At the end of the day, you’ll camp out surrounded by the sounds of island wildlife, giving new meaning to the word “paradise.”
Galápagos — West, Central & East Islands aboard the Estrella del Mar
Climb aboard the comfortable Estrella for seven nights of in-depth exploration of the Galápagos, including the less visited western islands. You'll witness a nesting site for the flightless cormorant on Isabela Island, hike the Sierra Negra volcano, and catch great views amidst the largest colony of marine iguanas on Fernandina Island, the youngest in the archipelago. With air-conditioned cabins – all featuring private baths and views to the ocean – and included snorkelling equipment, this will be a trip you'll never forget.
Galápagos — North, Central & South Islands aboard the Estrella del Mar
Cruise aboard the comfortable Estrella as you cast your net around the southern islands of the Galápagos. Meet marine iguanas on Santa Fé and blue-footed boobies on North Seymour. Encounter sea lions and a beautiful saltwater lagoon on Española Island. Snorkelling gear is included and a Naturalist Guide is on hand to offer expert insights. Best of all, after a full day of adventure, you can enjoy sunset drinks on deck before retiring to your air-conditioned cabin – private bath and an ocean view are standard. And, as always with G Adventures, our vessels are exclusive, so you know you're exploring in good company.
Galápagos — North, Central & South Islands aboard the Archipell I/II
Encounter the island chain that has enchanted explorers since Darwin first weighed anchor off its shores. Spend seven days exploring the incredible wildlife of the Galápagos archipelago in the company of an expert Naturalist Guide. In the evenings, return to the spacious and comfortable Archipell I to reflect on the day’s adventure under a canopy of stars. Retire to air-conditioned cabins with exclusive lower berths and private bathrooms.
Galápagos — Central, South & East Islands aboard the Monserrat
There’s simply no better place to appreciate the magic of this precious little blue planet of ours than the Galápagos Islands. Join us aboard the roomy Monserrat for a mind-expanding cruising adventure through the archipelago's central, southern and eastern islands. Hike the dramatic black lava flows of volcanic Bartolomé Island, snorkel with sea lions and other aquatic beasts, go for a hike on Española or opt to laze about on her white-sand beaches instead. With a pair of naturalist guides on hand to answer your questions, you'll come home with a perspective you simply can’t put a price tag on.