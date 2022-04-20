Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

South Coast

Wide sandy beaches, lush nature reserves and biologically rich islands are just a few of the attractions of Ecuador's southern coastal region. For wildlife watching, outdoor activities (like surfing, hiking and paragliding) or just relaxing on the beach, this is a great place to be.

The gateway to the region is Guayaquil, a buzzing, tropical city that has gone through a remarkable transformation in recent years. To the west lies the coastal Ruta Spondylus, where you can watch migrating humpback whales or visit colonies of blue-footed boobies off Puerto Lopez, join the surf and party crowd in Montañita, or unwind in the peaceful seaside enclaves of Ayampe and Olón.

South of Guayaquil is mostly banana country, featuring miles and miles of oro verde (green gold). Machala celebrates its banana legacy, and is the entry point to the rustic, mangrove-covered island of Jambelí. Meanwhile, Zaruma is a picturesque colonial mountain town.

Explore South Coast

  • L

    La Chocolatera

    The westernmost point of Ecuador has three main attractions:La Fae Beach, with a boarded walkway where you can watch a seal colony;El Morro (or little…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Machalilla

    Preserving isolated beaches, coral formations, two offshore islands, tropical dry forest, coastal cloud forest, archaeological sites and 200 sq km of…

  • A

    Agua Blanca

    A visit to this small indigenous community and its surrounding territory is a chance to escape tar-and-concrete modern Ecuador. You’ll find the turn-off,…

  • C

    Cacau E Mango

    Learn how cocoa is produced at this pleasant, rustic 10-hectare farm, run by the friendly and welcoming Lara family. Day trips include a tour of the farm,…

  • M

    Malecón 2000

    One of the most extensive urban-renewal projects in South America, Malecón 2000 is made up of monuments, playgrounds, sculptures, gardens and river views…

  • A

    Archaeological Museum

    Well worth a visit. Spanish-speaking guides explain the significance of the artifacts, including well-preserved ancient tools, ceramics and funeral urns…

  • W

    Whale Museum

    Run by the passionate Ben Hasse, a pioneer of whale-watching in the area, this small and informative whale museum has several whale skeletons, including…

  • C

    Cerro Santa Ana

    One of Guayaquil's most iconic sights is this hillside enclave, which is dotted with brightly painted homes, cafes, bars and souvenir shops. Follow the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Coast.

  • See

    La Chocolatera

    The westernmost point of Ecuador has three main attractions:La Fae Beach, with a boarded walkway where you can watch a seal colony;El Morro (or little…

  • See

    Parque Nacional Machalilla

    Preserving isolated beaches, coral formations, two offshore islands, tropical dry forest, coastal cloud forest, archaeological sites and 200 sq km of…

  • See

    Agua Blanca

    A visit to this small indigenous community and its surrounding territory is a chance to escape tar-and-concrete modern Ecuador. You’ll find the turn-off,…

  • See

    Cacau E Mango

    Learn how cocoa is produced at this pleasant, rustic 10-hectare farm, run by the friendly and welcoming Lara family. Day trips include a tour of the farm,…

  • See

    Malecón 2000

    One of the most extensive urban-renewal projects in South America, Malecón 2000 is made up of monuments, playgrounds, sculptures, gardens and river views…

  • See

    Archaeological Museum

    Well worth a visit. Spanish-speaking guides explain the significance of the artifacts, including well-preserved ancient tools, ceramics and funeral urns…

  • See

    Whale Museum

    Run by the passionate Ben Hasse, a pioneer of whale-watching in the area, this small and informative whale museum has several whale skeletons, including…

  • See

    Cerro Santa Ana

    One of Guayaquil's most iconic sights is this hillside enclave, which is dotted with brightly painted homes, cafes, bars and souvenir shops. Follow the…

Guidebooks

Learn more about South Coast

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.