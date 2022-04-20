Marking the end of the riverfront is the modern MAAC, a museum of anthropology and archaeology that hosts a superb permanent collection of pre-Colombian…
South Coast
Wide sandy beaches, lush nature reserves and biologically rich islands are just a few of the attractions of Ecuador's southern coastal region. For wildlife watching, outdoor activities (like surfing, hiking and paragliding) or just relaxing on the beach, this is a great place to be.
The gateway to the region is Guayaquil, a buzzing, tropical city that has gone through a remarkable transformation in recent years. To the west lies the coastal Ruta Spondylus, where you can watch migrating humpback whales or visit colonies of blue-footed boobies off Puerto Lopez, join the surf and party crowd in Montañita, or unwind in the peaceful seaside enclaves of Ayampe and Olón.
South of Guayaquil is mostly banana country, featuring miles and miles of oro verde (green gold). Machala celebrates its banana legacy, and is the entry point to the rustic, mangrove-covered island of Jambelí. Meanwhile, Zaruma is a picturesque colonial mountain town.
- Museo Antropológico y de Arte Contemporáneo
Marking the end of the riverfront is the modern MAAC, a museum of anthropology and archaeology that hosts a superb permanent collection of pre-Colombian…
- LLa Chocolatera
The westernmost point of Ecuador has three main attractions:La Fae Beach, with a boarded walkway where you can watch a seal colony;El Morro (or little…
- PParque Nacional Machalilla
Preserving isolated beaches, coral formations, two offshore islands, tropical dry forest, coastal cloud forest, archaeological sites and 200 sq km of…
- AAgua Blanca
A visit to this small indigenous community and its surrounding territory is a chance to escape tar-and-concrete modern Ecuador. You’ll find the turn-off,…
- CCacau E Mango
Learn how cocoa is produced at this pleasant, rustic 10-hectare farm, run by the friendly and welcoming Lara family. Day trips include a tour of the farm,…
- MMalecón 2000
One of the most extensive urban-renewal projects in South America, Malecón 2000 is made up of monuments, playgrounds, sculptures, gardens and river views…
- AArchaeological Museum
Well worth a visit. Spanish-speaking guides explain the significance of the artifacts, including well-preserved ancient tools, ceramics and funeral urns…
- WWhale Museum
Run by the passionate Ben Hasse, a pioneer of whale-watching in the area, this small and informative whale museum has several whale skeletons, including…
- CCerro Santa Ana
One of Guayaquil's most iconic sights is this hillside enclave, which is dotted with brightly painted homes, cafes, bars and souvenir shops. Follow the…
See
