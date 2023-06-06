Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
The beachfront village of Montañita is a party place with a surfing problem. There's a steady stream of cosmopolitan backpackers, with as many South Americans as gringos. Cheap digs and a relaxed vibe mean some travelers put down temporary roots, paying their way by hair braiding, jewelry-making or working in guesthouses. Montañita is ideal for the kind of person who, regardless of age, balks at the typical restaurant dress code: bare feet and no shirt is practically de rigueur here.
