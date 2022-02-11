Preserving isolated beaches, coral formations, two offshore islands, tropical dry forest, coastal cloud forest, archaeological sites and 200 sq km of…
Ruta Spondylus
Formerly known as the Ruta del Sol, this coastline has much more to offer than just sun and sand. The area’s geography runs the gamut from dry scrub and cactus to lush mountainous cloud forests, beautiful beaches and offshore islands teeming with unique flora and fauna. It's easily accessed by buses from Guayaquil in the south to Puerto López and Manta in the north.
The name derives from the spondylus mollusk, commonly known in English as the spiny oyster. Now endangered, Ecuadorian law prohibits their collection and consumption. The shells were used extensively in trade and ceremony by the country's pre-Colombian people.
Explore Ruta Spondylus
- PParque Nacional Machalilla
Preserving isolated beaches, coral formations, two offshore islands, tropical dry forest, coastal cloud forest, archaeological sites and 200 sq km of…
- AAgua Blanca
A visit to this small indigenous community and its surrounding territory is a chance to escape tar-and-concrete modern Ecuador. You’ll find the turn-off,…
- AArchaeological Museum
Well worth a visit. Spanish-speaking guides explain the significance of the artifacts, including well-preserved ancient tools, ceramics and funeral urns…
- SSalango Archaeological Museum
A fascinating collection of more than 245 ceramics pieces is exhibited here. Objects date from 3000 BC to 1500 AD and account the settlements of the…
- MMirador de Salango
Awesome sunset views of Salango, Isla Salango and Río Chico from a wooden observatory jutting out over the sea on a spit of land between Las Tunas and…
- FFritz the Whale
Fritz the humpback whale washed up dead on the beach 40km south of Puerto López in 2004. His skeleton was recovered with the help of Hosteria Mandala and…
- EEl Pital
An option for reaching the high forest in and around San Sebastián is to go via El Pital, a community ecotourism project 9km (35 minutes by 4WD) east of…
- IIglesia San Isidro Labrador
Good point of reference opposite Montañita's plaza.
