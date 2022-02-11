Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ruta Spondylus

Formerly known as the Ruta del Sol, this coastline has much more to offer than just sun and sand. The area’s geography runs the gamut from dry scrub and cactus to lush mountainous cloud forests, beautiful beaches and offshore islands teeming with unique flora and fauna. It's easily accessed by buses from Guayaquil in the south to Puerto López and Manta in the north.

The name derives from the spondylus mollusk, commonly known in English as the spiny oyster. Now endangered, Ecuadorian law prohibits their collection and consumption. The shells were used extensively in trade and ceremony by the country's pre-Colombian people.

Explore Ruta Spondylus

  • P

    Parque Nacional Machalilla

    Preserving isolated beaches, coral formations, two offshore islands, tropical dry forest, coastal cloud forest, archaeological sites and 200 sq km of…

  • A

    Agua Blanca

    A visit to this small indigenous community and its surrounding territory is a chance to escape tar-and-concrete modern Ecuador. You’ll find the turn-off,…

  • A

    Archaeological Museum

    Well worth a visit. Spanish-speaking guides explain the significance of the artifacts, including well-preserved ancient tools, ceramics and funeral urns…

  • S

    Salango Archaeological Museum

    A fascinating collection of more than 245 ceramics pieces is exhibited here. Objects date from 3000 BC to 1500 AD and account the settlements of the…

  • M

    Mirador de Salango

    Awesome sunset views of Salango, Isla Salango and Río Chico from a wooden observatory jutting out over the sea on a spit of land between Las Tunas and…

  • F

    Fritz the Whale

    Fritz the humpback whale washed up dead on the beach 40km south of Puerto López in 2004. His skeleton was recovered with the help of Hosteria Mandala and…

  • E

    El Pital

    An option for reaching the high forest in and around San Sebastián is to go via El Pital, a community ecotourism project 9km (35 minutes by 4WD) east of…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ruta Spondylus.

  • See

    Parque Nacional Machalilla

    Preserving isolated beaches, coral formations, two offshore islands, tropical dry forest, coastal cloud forest, archaeological sites and 200 sq km of…

  • See

    Agua Blanca

    A visit to this small indigenous community and its surrounding territory is a chance to escape tar-and-concrete modern Ecuador. You’ll find the turn-off,…

  • See

    Archaeological Museum

    Well worth a visit. Spanish-speaking guides explain the significance of the artifacts, including well-preserved ancient tools, ceramics and funeral urns…

  • See

    Salango Archaeological Museum

    A fascinating collection of more than 245 ceramics pieces is exhibited here. Objects date from 3000 BC to 1500 AD and account the settlements of the…

  • See

    Mirador de Salango

    Awesome sunset views of Salango, Isla Salango and Río Chico from a wooden observatory jutting out over the sea on a spit of land between Las Tunas and…

  • See

    Fritz the Whale

    Fritz the humpback whale washed up dead on the beach 40km south of Puerto López in 2004. His skeleton was recovered with the help of Hosteria Mandala and…

  • See

    El Pital

    An option for reaching the high forest in and around San Sebastián is to go via El Pital, a community ecotourism project 9km (35 minutes by 4WD) east of…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Ruta Spondylus

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.