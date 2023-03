This 18th-century church boasts the highest tower in colonial Quito and a wealth of fascinating art, including paintings that show volcanoes erupting over the church roofs of the city and the capital covered with ashes.

Legend says that the tower, the only unblessed part of the church, is possessed by the devil. Supposedly the only person strong enough to resist the devil was a bell-ringer named Ceferino, and no one has dared enter the tower since he died in 1810.