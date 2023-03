The Cantuña Chapel houses a small art collection from the Quito School. It’s shrouded in one of Quito’s most famous legends, that of the indigenous builder Cantuña, who supposedly sold his soul so the devil would help him complete the church on time. Just before midnight on the day of his deadline, Cantuña removed a single stone from the structure, meaning the church was never completed. He duped the devil and saved his soul.