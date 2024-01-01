Casa Museo María Augusta Urrutía

Of Quito’s house museums, this is the one not to miss: it’s a splendidly preserved, 19th-century home that was once the abode of the city’s best-loved philanthropist, María Augusta Urrutía, and it's packed with period furnishings, stained-glass windows and European artwork. Free guided tours in Spanish and English.
