Casa Museo María Augusta Urrutía

Quito

Of Quito’s house museums, this is the one not to miss: it’s a splendidly preserved, 19th-century home that was once the abode of the city’s best-loved philanthropist, María Augusta Urrutía, and it's packed with period furnishings, stained-glass windows and European artwork. Free guided tours in Spanish and English.

