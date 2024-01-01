This museum, in a handsomely restored 17th-century building, houses an excellent collection of colonial art. On display are famous sculptures and paintings of the Quito School, including the works of Miguel de Santiago, Manuel Chili (the indigenous artist known as Caspicara) and Bernardo de Legarda.
Museo de Arte Colonial
Quito
The low white building on the northwestern side of Plaza Grande is the seat of the Ecuadorian presidency. Visitors can enter by joining a free guided tour…
