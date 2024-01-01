Museo de Arte Colonial

Quito

This museum, in a handsomely restored 17th-century building, houses an excellent collection of colonial art. On display are famous sculptures and paintings of the Quito School, including the works of Miguel de Santiago, Manuel Chili (the indigenous artist known as Caspicara) and Bernardo de Legarda.

