Zoologico el Pantanal

Located north of the city on the way to Daule, this is a rescue and rehabilitation center for injured and abandoned wildlife, as well as being a zoo with monkeys, crocodiles and some large cats. A taxi from downtown costs around $16; otherwise, get on a Nobol-bound bus ($1, 40 minutes) from Terminal Terrestre.
