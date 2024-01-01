Zoologico el Pantanal

Guayaquil

Located north of the city on the way to Daule, this is a rescue and rehabilitation center for injured and abandoned wildlife, as well as being a zoo with monkeys, crocodiles and some large cats. A taxi from downtown costs around $16; otherwise, get on a Nobol-bound bus ($1, 40 minutes) from Terminal Terrestre.

