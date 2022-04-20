This unique, small motor-powered (2002 Nissan!) cable car takes you soaring across a lush river basin over thick cloud forest to the Bosque Protector…
Mindo
If there's anything Mindo's about, it's the birds. Perhaps you noticed the Andean cock-of-the-rock statue at the town entrance? Or the giant painted hummingbird in the central plaza? Birders come from around the globe to revel in the species density present in and around this very special valley.
With its lovely setting surrounded on all sides by forested mountains, this pint-sized pueblo (small town) has become a deservedly popular destination for backpackers. It's conveniently located just off the main highway between Quito and Esmeraldas, with a curvy road that descends to the rather ramshackle yet immensely likable town center. It's become a site of sensual sensations, from aromatic coffees to chocolates that dazzle the taste buds and tickle your nose (several tours of each process are available). Hikers and weekenders from Quito and beyond flock here, and locals have created an impressive range of activities (rafting, tubing, ziplining) for enjoying the surrounding cloud forest.
Explore Mindo
See
Tarabita
This unique, small motor-powered (2002 Nissan!) cable car takes you soaring across a lush river basin over thick cloud forest to the Bosque Protector…
See
Mariposario de Mindo
Mindo's best butterfly garden is like walking through a paint factory with the fans set to slow – a stunning kaleidoscope. Visit in the warmest part of…
See
Cascada Nambillo
Popular with local families on weekends, this series of cascades is the easiest to access in the area. However, it still entails either a trip on the…
See
Armonía Orchid Garden
Check out the blooms at this impressive collection of more than 200 orchids – many viewable with a handy microscope. Naturally, the garden is also full of…
