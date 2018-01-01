5 DAY TRAIN OF WONDERS

Day 1 (L, D) – Tuesday: Quito – Otavalo – Ibarra – QuitoThe departure time will be on Tuesday morning at 6.30 before the Swissôtel and will take you to the Chimbacalle Train Station. The train journey begins and within 1,5 hour the Otavalo market will be reached. This is the biggest, indigenous market of Ecuador, which is known for its colorful fabrics. After visiting the market, the journey will continue with the restored steam engine and you will see the beautiful landscapes of the northern part of Ecuador. After enjoying this train ride you will be introduced to the traditional Andean cuisine, visit the special export-class rose plantation and on the end of the day you will go back to Quito.Accommodation at Swissôtel in Quito.Day 2 (B, L, D) – Wednesday: Quito – Urbina The departure time for the second day will be at 06:30 in front of the Swissôtel and will go to the Chimbacalle station in Quito. The train will change his direction to the south and will make its way along the Avenue of Volcanoes. The train will stop at Urbina the highest point of the journey at the foot of mount Chimborazo, which is 11,800 feet above sea level. Accommodation night at Hostería Andaluza or Hacienda Abraspungo in Riobamba.Day 3 (B, L, D) – Thursday: Riobamba – The Devil’s Nose – Bucay Departing from Riobamba the journey will take us towards Colta. In this place the Spanish conquerors built their first settlements in Ecuador. The Guamote market will be visited, one of the last indigenous markets in the Andes, and after the market you will go southwards and reach the famous Devil’s Nose. After the descent the track continues along the Chanchán river, it will cross an impressive cloud forest and the day will end in Bucay.Accommodation at Hostería D’Franco in Bucay.Day 4 (B, L) – Friday: Bucay – Guayaquil On the last day of the journey the tropical rainforest will be left behind and the train moves forward to its last destination. The lunch will be taken at a traditional hacienda, where you will be visiting cocoa fields and experience the growing and harvesting process of this fascinating bean. Afterwards you will continue your way towards the coastline of Guayaquil, where the journey will come to its end after having crossed the breathtaking landscapes and panoramas of Ecuador. The arrival at the Duran station is 30 minutes away from Guayaquil and there will be a transfer to your hotel in Guayaquil.Accommodation at Wyndham Hotel in Guayaquil.Day 5 (B)– Saturday Guayaquil:The day before the Train of Wonders came to end, after the breakfast you will have the opportunity to explore Guayaquil and continue your journey through Ecuador. If you need to go to the airport, there is a free airport shuttle service.