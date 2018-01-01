Welcome to Riobamba
Andes 2-Day Tour from Quito with Avenue of the Volcanoes Train
Day 1: Quito -- RiobambaAfter pickup from your hotel in Quito, listen to commentary from your guide of the 185-mile (300-km) Avenue of the Volcanoes. Admire scenic landscapes and gaze with awe at Ecuador’s highest mountain peaks. You’ll be amazed by the breathtaking views of Cayambe, Sangay, El Altar and more, each of them towering over 16,00 feet (5,000 meters).Stop for a brief visit in Cotopaxi National Park, one of Ecuador’s most visited ecological reserves, with plenty of great photo opportunities. Reaching a height of 19,350 feet (5,900 meters), Cotopaxi volcano is one of the highest volcanoes on earth. Relax here as you enjoy lunch (not included) and rest assured – although active, Cotapaxi hasn’t erupted since 1904.After you arrive in Riobamba, enjoy dinner (not included) and spend your evening at leisure. Overnight: a typical hacienda of the region (category - first)Day 2: Riobamba -- Quito (B) After breakfast is served at your accommodation, depart for the train station in Alausí. From here, board the train (subject to change) for a 2-hour ride, zigzagging around sweeping slopes as you gaze out the open windows, and snap photos of the panoramic views along the way. Head toward Devil’s Nose, a rock wall jutting skyward, as you listen to commentary from an expert guide. Then return to Alausí for a box lunch (not included) before transport back to your Quito hotel in the afternoon.
6-Day Hiking in the Ecuadorian Andes
Day 1: Trekking in Isinlivi (L,D) Today we'll have very nice car ride from Quito to the avenue of volcanoes; including the Pasochoa, Rumiñahui, Illinizas and others. After arriving in Isinlivi, we'll enjoy our lunch and go for our first trekking exploration. Trekking time: 3hour Accommodation: Hostal Llullu Llama Day 2: Trekking through the Toachi Canyon & Chugchilan (B,L,D) The magic Andean mountain landscapes inspire us today on a trek along the Toachi canyon. We'll hike down to the canyon of the Toachi River and then back up to the main road that will take us to Chugchilan, a small town located on the middle of the Quiltoa loop. In the afternoon we can explore the village. Trekking time: 4hour Accommodation: Hostal Mama Hilda Day 3: Chugchilan to Quilotoa (B,L,D) After breakfast, we'll begin our hiking adventure for 11km (6,9 miles) on small trails blazed by the mountain people and still used by locals to transport products and to travel across canyons to reach neighboring communities. We'll hike down across impressive canyons to later climb back up to the top of the crater rim, where you will be rewarded with beautiful views of the Quilotoa Lake. Trekking time: 4.5-hours Accommodation: Hosteria Shalala Day 4: Trekking to the Quilotoa Crater Lake (B) After breakfast, we'll take a hike down to the base of the Quilotoa crater. Following this path, you will have an awesome view of the lake and many chances to take pictures of the turquoise water-filled caldera. In the afternoon we get a transfer to the area of Riobamba, located in the central part of the Ecuadorian highlands. Trekking time: 2.5-hours Accommodation: Chimborazo lodge Day 5: Chimborazo Highest Volcano and Ba ños Hot Springs (B,L) Early in the morning, we'll drive through valleys and farming villages towards the Chimborazo Volcano, the highest mountain in Ecuador with an elevation of 6310 meters above sea level, whose summit is the world farthest point from the center of the earth. On the hike to the glacier, we can spot animals such as the Andean condor, cara-cara, hummingbirds, and the timid wild Vicuñas. In the evening we will soak in the famous hot springs of Baños and experience the thriving night life of this town. Trekking time: 2.5-hour Accommodation: La Floresta Hotel Day 6: Hike to the Road of Waterfalls (B) Baños is very well known for its spectacular location right on the foothills of the Tungurahua active volcano. This morning we'll hit the road of the waterfalls. The first stop will be at the Bride's Veil waterfall where we'll take the Tarabita (cable car) to get across the Pastaza River. Then we'll hike down for 1-hour to the Pailon del Diablo waterfall, the second highest in Ecuador. In the afternoon drive back to Quito.
Inca Trail - Ecuador
Day 1.- Baños- Riobamba-Achupallas We depart from Baños at 5:00 am and drive to Achupallas (3400 m). We will get there at 10:00 am and start our 5 hour hike to Cuchi Corral. Later we will have dinner and enjoy the night under the start at our campsite. Day 2 - Laguna Tres Cruces-Paredones ruins We will hike 5 hours to Paredones ruins, where we will explore the ancient site. Then we will relax and have dinner, while camp is pitched. Day 3- Paredones -Tambo Cajon-Ingapirca Today we will hike to Ingapirca! We will stop for lunch at the small village of Tambo Cajón. From there, we will be able to see the distant Inca Walls. At 4.00 pm we will arrive there. We will enjoy a guided tour of the site and explore the cultural museum. Then we will drive back to Cuenca or Riobamba.
Route of Volcanoes from Quito to Guayaquil in 5-Days
Day 1: Quito – Quilotoa Crater LakeFrom Quito your professional guide takes you south, following the Avenue of Volcanoes. Today, you visit the stunning blue-green Quilotoa Crater Lake, situated in the crater of the Quilotoa Volcano. You have the opportunity to walk down to the crater to admire this impressive art of nature from a different perspective. Next, you travel to the town of Lasso, where you spend the night in a colonial hacienda. (Box lunch included) Day 2: Cotopaxi National Park and rose plantationAfter a delicious breakfast, you continue your Andean adventure to the Cotopaxi National Park to visit the Limpiopungo Lake and admire the volcano from here. The Cotopaxi Volcano measures 5897 meters and its iconic snow-capped peak can be seen from the entire area. Next, your guide brings you to a rose plantation (closed on weekends) to learn about the production process of one of the most important export products of the country. You spend the night in a charming hacienda in Riobamba. (Breakfast and lunch included) Day 3: Devil’s Nose train and Ingapirca Inca ruinsYou wake up in Riobamba at the foothills of the Chimborazo Volcano. Today you travel to Alausí to experience the Andean Mountains from a different perspective in the famous Devil’s Nose train. Subsequently, you continue your way south to visit Ingapirca, the largest Inca ruins of Ecuador and once a very important fortress for the Inca Empire. The final destination of today is Cuenca, where you spend the night. (Breakfast and box lunch included) Day 4: Cuenca city tourYou spend the day exploring the colonial city of Cuenca, the third largest city of the country and according to some the most beautiful. Thanks to the well-maintained colonial center, impressive churches, riverbanks, and charming squares, it is a delight to wander around the streets of Cuenca. The city's friendly climate completes this wonderful day. (Breakfast included) Day 5: Cajas National Park – Arrival at GuayaquilOn the last day of your Andean adventure you pass Cajas National Park while traveling from Cuenca to Guayaquil. At an altitude of around 4000 meters, you enjoy the beauty of Laguna Toreadora. This lake is surrounded by mountains where the largest hummingbird in the world can be seen. Afterwards you continue to Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, where the guide drops you off at the requested location. (Breakfast included)
5 DAY TRAIN OF WONDERS
Day 1 (L, D) – Tuesday: Quito – Otavalo – Ibarra – QuitoThe departure time will be on Tuesday morning at 6.30 before the Swissôtel and will take you to the Chimbacalle Train Station. The train journey begins and within 1,5 hour the Otavalo market will be reached. This is the biggest, indigenous market of Ecuador, which is known for its colorful fabrics. After visiting the market, the journey will continue with the restored steam engine and you will see the beautiful landscapes of the northern part of Ecuador. After enjoying this train ride you will be introduced to the traditional Andean cuisine, visit the special export-class rose plantation and on the end of the day you will go back to Quito.Accommodation at Swissôtel in Quito.Day 2 (B, L, D) – Wednesday: Quito – Urbina The departure time for the second day will be at 06:30 in front of the Swissôtel and will go to the Chimbacalle station in Quito. The train will change his direction to the south and will make its way along the Avenue of Volcanoes. The train will stop at Urbina the highest point of the journey at the foot of mount Chimborazo, which is 11,800 feet above sea level. Accommodation night at Hostería Andaluza or Hacienda Abraspungo in Riobamba.Day 3 (B, L, D) – Thursday: Riobamba – The Devil’s Nose – Bucay Departing from Riobamba the journey will take us towards Colta. In this place the Spanish conquerors built their first settlements in Ecuador. The Guamote market will be visited, one of the last indigenous markets in the Andes, and after the market you will go southwards and reach the famous Devil’s Nose. After the descent the track continues along the Chanchán river, it will cross an impressive cloud forest and the day will end in Bucay.Accommodation at Hostería D’Franco in Bucay.Day 4 (B, L) – Friday: Bucay – Guayaquil On the last day of the journey the tropical rainforest will be left behind and the train moves forward to its last destination. The lunch will be taken at a traditional hacienda, where you will be visiting cocoa fields and experience the growing and harvesting process of this fascinating bean. Afterwards you will continue your way towards the coastline of Guayaquil, where the journey will come to its end after having crossed the breathtaking landscapes and panoramas of Ecuador. The arrival at the Duran station is 30 minutes away from Guayaquil and there will be a transfer to your hotel in Guayaquil.Accommodation at Wyndham Hotel in Guayaquil.Day 5 (B)– Saturday Guayaquil:The day before the Train of Wonders came to end, after the breakfast you will have the opportunity to explore Guayaquil and continue your journey through Ecuador. If you need to go to the airport, there is a free airport shuttle service.
'Tren del Hielo I' Experience: Riobamba - Urbina - La Moya - Riobamba
SOUTHERN ANDESTren del Hielo IRiobamba – Urbina – La Moya – Riobamba The adventure begins in Riobamba, a typical Andean city located in the Ecuadorian Central Andes. A clear day view is breathtaking: Capac Urcu volcano rises above the horizon with its five-peak crowned summit; witnesses of a past eruption a thousand years ago. The Majestic Chimborazo – Ecuador´s highest peak and the closest point to the sun from the center of the Earth, – rises northbound. As we move north, if we are lucky, the shy Carihuairazo volcano might appear amidst the fog from time to time. Once at Urbina station we meet Baltazar Ushca, the man who braves low temperatures and high altitude to harvest ice from the bowels of Taita (father) Chimborazo. Tourists from every corner of the world come here to learn about this ancient trade while enjoying ice-creams prepared with this very same ice and blackberry juice. Just before we depart to Riobamba, we pay a visit to La Moya. The descendants of the ancient Puruha people await for us to share their once secret daily live in the Andes and enjoy a typical lunch in the paramos of Chimborazo volcano.