The long stripe of the Costa Blanca (White Coast) is one of Spain's premier holiday coasts, popular with both domestic and foreign visitors. It's very busy in summer, with a lively social scene and great beaches. Even if that's not your scene, there are still several worthwhile destinations along this coast. Although the original fishing villages have long been engulfed by the sprawl of resorts, a few old-town kernels, such as those at Xàbia (Jávea) and Altea, still survive. Alicante itself has plenty to offer besides legendary nightlife, while Dénia is an enticing blend of traditional fishing town, beach resort and gastronomic destination.
Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante
Alicante
This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…
Costa Blanca
It's an easy 10-minute stroll back from the beach to this tight-knit hilltop warren of whitewashed houses. It's visually very beautiful and, though the…
Museo Arqueológico de Alicante
Alicante
This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…
Alicante
There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…
Alicante
The ruins of the Roman town of Lucentum, a forerunner of Alicante, lie about 3km east of the centre in the locale of Tossal de Manises. Excavations have…
Dénia
From Plaza de la Constitución steps lead up to the ruins of Dénia’s castle, from where there’s a great overview of the town and coast. The castle grounds…
Parque Natural de las Lagunas de la Mata y Torrevieja
Costa Blanca
Backing Torrevieja are two large lagoons, a pink one used for salt extraction and a green one. They are important habitats for flamingoes and other waders…
Costa Blanca
Anchored at the dock are a submarine and an old customs boat, both of which you can clamber aboard to explore. Onshore alongside are various other vessels…
