Overview

The long stripe of the Costa Blanca (White Coast) is one of Spain's premier holiday coasts, popular with both domestic and foreign visitors. It's very busy in summer, with a lively social scene and great beaches. Even if that's not your scene, there are still several worthwhile destinations along this coast. Although the original fishing villages have long been engulfed by the sprawl of resorts, a few old-town kernels, such as those at Xàbia (Jávea) and Altea, still survive. Alicante itself has plenty to offer besides legendary nightlife, while Dénia is an enticing blend of traditional fishing town, beach resort and gastronomic destination.