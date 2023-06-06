Costa Blanca

The long stripe of the Costa Blanca (White Coast) is one of Spain's premier holiday coasts, popular with both domestic and foreign visitors. It's very busy in summer, with a lively social scene and great beaches. Even if that's not your scene, there are still several worthwhile destinations along this coast. Although the original fishing villages have long been engulfed by the sprawl of resorts, a few old-town kernels, such as those at Xàbia (Jávea) and Altea, still survive. Alicante itself has plenty to offer besides legendary nightlife, while Dénia is an enticing blend of traditional fishing town, beach resort and gastronomic destination.

  • Museum of contemporary art of the city of Alicante.

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante

    Alicante

    This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…

  • Street of Altea old town.

    Altea Old Town

    Costa Blanca

    It's an easy 10-minute stroll back from the beach to this tight-knit hilltop warren of whitewashed houses. It's visually very beautiful and, though the…

  • Archaeological museum of the city of Alicante.

    Museo Arqueológico de Alicante

    Alicante

    This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…

  • Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    Alicante

    There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…

  • Lucentum

    Lucentum

    Alicante

    The ruins of the Roman town of Lucentum, a forerunner of Alicante, lie about 3km east of the centre in the locale of Tossal de Manises. Excavations have…

  • Castillo de Dénia

    Castillo de Dénia

    Dénia

    From Plaza de la Constitución steps lead up to the ruins of Dénia’s castle, from where there’s a great overview of the town and coast. The castle grounds…

  • Museos Flotantes

    Museos Flotantes

    Costa Blanca

    Anchored at the dock are a submarine and an old customs boat, both of which you can clamber aboard to explore. Onshore alongside are various other vessels…

