Alicante

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Of all Spain's mainland provincial capitals, Alicante (Valenciano: Alacant) is the most influenced by tourism, thanks to the nearby airport and resorts. Nevertheless it is a dynamic, attractive Spanish city with a castle, old quarter and long waterfront. The eating scene is exciting and the nightlife is absolutely legendary, whether you're chugging pints with the stag parties at 7pm or twirling on the dance floor with the locals seven hours later. On a weekend night it's impossibly busy and buzzy year-round.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museum of contemporary art of the city of Alicante.

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante

    Alicante

    This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…

  • Archaeological museum of the city of Alicante.

    Museo Arqueológico de Alicante

    Alicante

    This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…

  • Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    Alicante

    There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…

  • Lucentum

    Lucentum

    Alicante

    The ruins of the Roman town of Lucentum, a forerunner of Alicante, lie about 3km east of the centre in the locale of Tossal de Manises. Excavations have…

  • Museu de Fogueres

    Museu de Fogueres

    Alicante

    In addition to a wealth of photographs, costumes and the most popular ninot (effigy) of each year, saved from their normal fiery fate by popular vote,…

  • Museo Volvo Ocean Race

    Museo Volvo Ocean Race

    Alicante

    On the pier, this museum brings to life the gruelling conditions of the round-the-world Volvo Ocean Race with a simulator, videos, photos and a display of…

  • Basílica de Santa María

    Basílica de Santa María

    Alicante

    Flanked by twin towers, this old-town church's flamboyant, 18th-century baroque facade and ornate, gilded altarpiece contrast with the nave’s Gothic…

  • Mercado Central

    Mercado Central

    Alicante

    Alicante's main market hall is a feast for the eyes and other senses. Dating from the 1920s, it has a few Modernista flourishes; it suffered extensive…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Alicante

Digital Nomad

Expats say these are the best cities to live and work in

Nov 30, 2020 • 2 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Alicante with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Alicante