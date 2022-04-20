Shop
Of all Spain's mainland provincial capitals, Alicante (Valenciano: Alacant) is the most influenced by tourism, thanks to the nearby airport and resorts. Nevertheless it is a dynamic, attractive Spanish city with a castle, old quarter and long waterfront. The eating scene is exciting and the nightlife is absolutely legendary, whether you're chugging pints with the stag parties at 7pm or twirling on the dance floor with the locals seven hours later. On a weekend night it's impossibly busy and buzzy year-round.
Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante
Alicante
This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…
Museo Arqueológico de Alicante
Alicante
This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…
Alicante
There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…
Alicante
The ruins of the Roman town of Lucentum, a forerunner of Alicante, lie about 3km east of the centre in the locale of Tossal de Manises. Excavations have…
Alicante
In addition to a wealth of photographs, costumes and the most popular ninot (effigy) of each year, saved from their normal fiery fate by popular vote,…
Alicante
On the pier, this museum brings to life the gruelling conditions of the round-the-world Volvo Ocean Race with a simulator, videos, photos and a display of…
Alicante
Flanked by twin towers, this old-town church's flamboyant, 18th-century baroque facade and ornate, gilded altarpiece contrast with the nave’s Gothic…
Alicante
Alicante's main market hall is a feast for the eyes and other senses. Dating from the 1920s, it has a few Modernista flourishes; it suffered extensive…
