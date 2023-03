The ruins of the Roman town of Lucentum, a forerunner of Alicante, lie about 3km east of the centre in the locale of Tossal de Manises. Excavations have revealed a rich wealth of pottery. You can make out clearly defined streets as well as bathhouses, the forum, a large house with columned courtyard and various other dwellings. Bus 9 or 21 will get you here, or you could jump on the coastal tram.