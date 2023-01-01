Museo Arqueológico y de Historia de Elche

This museum is a superb introduction to the town's long and eventful history. Everything is particularly well displayed and labelled, and it occupies both a purpose-built building and the town's castle. Starting with archaeological finds from the Neolithic, you progress into history of the Muslim occupation and Reconquest. In the castle's keep, a replica of the famous Dama de Elche statue holds pride of place; locals live in hope that the original will return from Madrid one day.