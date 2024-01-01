In a former farmhouse, this museum is all about the date palm and the intricate blanched, woven fronds used throughout Spain in Palm Sunday rites. Wander through the delightful adjacent palm grove and orchard with its gurgling irrigation channels and typical fruit trees of the huerta (area of market gardens).
Museu del Palmerar
Alicante Province
