Playa del Postiguet

Alicante

LoginSave

Immediately northeast of the port is the attractively coloured sandy beach of Playa del Postiguet, Alicante's city beach. It gets packed in summer.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of contemporary art of the city of Alicante.

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante

    0.17 MILES

    This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…

  • Botanical garden of the huerto del cura in Elche, Alicante, Spain.

    Huerto del Cura

    12.96 MILES

    In the Islamic world, a garden is considered a form of Paradise. Elche’s past and culture couldn’t therefore be any more obvious than in these privately…

  • Street of Altea old town.

    Altea Old Town

    28.95 MILES

    It's an easy 10-minute stroll back from the beach to this tight-knit hilltop warren of whitewashed houses. It's visually very beautiful and, though the…

  • Archaeological museum of the city of Alicante.

    Museo Arqueológico de Alicante

    0.53 MILES

    This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Museo Arqueológico

    28.77 MILES

    Plaza de Santiago is at the heart of Villena's old quarter, and within the imposing 16th-century Palacio Municipal, seat of the town council, is this…

  • Roman basilica at the archaeological excavations and museum at La Alcudia in Elche, Spain.

    L'Alcúdia

    14 MILES

    This well-documented site is 3.5km south of the town centre. The Dama de Elche, a masterpiece of Iberian art that’s now in Madrid, was unearthed here…

  • Parque Municipal

    Parque Municipal

    13.13 MILES

    This lovely park on the northern side of central Elche is one of several appealing places to stroll among the rustling palm trees. A small visitor centre…

  • Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    0.21 MILES

    There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…

View more attractions

Nearby Alicante attractions

1. Basílica de Santa María

0.16 MILES

Flanked by twin towers, this old-town church's flamboyant, 18th-century baroque facade and ornate, gilded altarpiece contrast with the nave’s Gothic…

3. Castillo de Santa Bárbara

0.21 MILES

There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…

5. Icarus

0.29 MILES

This splendid waterside bronze figure of a pin-headed Icarus bearing his wing (or is it a surfboard?) as he emerges from the water is by contemporary…

6. Museu de Fogueres

0.42 MILES

In addition to a wealth of photographs, costumes and the most popular ninot (effigy) of each year, saved from their normal fiery fate by popular vote,…

7. Museo Volvo Ocean Race

0.47 MILES

On the pier, this museum brings to life the gruelling conditions of the round-the-world Volvo Ocean Race with a simulator, videos, photos and a display of…

8. Museo Arqueológico de Alicante

0.53 MILES

This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…