Immediately northeast of the port is the attractively coloured sandy beach of Playa del Postiguet, Alicante's city beach. It gets packed in summer.
Playa del Postiguet
Alicante
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante
0.17 MILES
This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…
12.96 MILES
In the Islamic world, a garden is considered a form of Paradise. Elche’s past and culture couldn’t therefore be any more obvious than in these privately…
28.95 MILES
It's an easy 10-minute stroll back from the beach to this tight-knit hilltop warren of whitewashed houses. It's visually very beautiful and, though the…
Museo Arqueológico de Alicante
0.53 MILES
This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…
28.77 MILES
Plaza de Santiago is at the heart of Villena's old quarter, and within the imposing 16th-century Palacio Municipal, seat of the town council, is this…
14 MILES
This well-documented site is 3.5km south of the town centre. The Dama de Elche, a masterpiece of Iberian art that’s now in Madrid, was unearthed here…
13.13 MILES
This lovely park on the northern side of central Elche is one of several appealing places to stroll among the rustling palm trees. A small visitor centre…
0.21 MILES
There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…
Nearby Alicante attractions
