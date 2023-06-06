Dénia

A major passenger port for the fairly nearby Balearic Islands, Dénia (Spanish: Denia) is a cheery place that lives for more than just tourism. The old town snuggles up against a small hill mounted by a tumbledown castle, and the town's streets buzz with life and top foodie choices. The beaches of La Marina, to its northwest, are good and sandy, while southeastwards the fretted coastline of Les Rotes and beyond offers less-frequented rocky coves. With its excellent selection of hotels and restaurants, and mix of local and tourist life, Dénia is perhaps the Costa Blanca's most appealing base.

  • Castillo de Dénia

    Castillo de Dénia

    Dénia

    From Plaza de la Constitución steps lead up to the ruins of Dénia’s castle, from where there’s a great overview of the town and coast. The castle grounds…

