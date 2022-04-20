Benidorm

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Bar by Levante beach

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Benidorm's nice side is its old town, set on a hill between the two beaches. From the platform where once a castle stood, the evening light and sunsets can be incredible. Benidorm is packed in summer, with happy throngs of sun-seekers and party animals, including a sizeable LGBT scene. The area is also popular with families for its excellent theme parks.

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Benidorm with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Benidorm