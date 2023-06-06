Setúbal Peninsula

Setúbal, Portugal - August 28, 2020: In downtown Setúbal we find a large part of traditional commerce, where world brands join other older ones, as well as bars and restaurants as in the case of the building depicted in which a restaurant bar operates.

Overview

As the mercury rises, the promise of sun, sand and mouth-watering grilled fish lures lisboêtas south to the Setúbal Peninsula for weekends of seaside fun. Beach bums make for the Costa da Caparica’s 8km sweep of golden sand to surf the chilly Atlantic and unwind over sundowners in beachside cafes. Further south sits Cabo Espichel, a vertiginous cape thrashed by the Atlantic, where you can trace the footprints of dinosaurs.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Convento de Jesus

    Convento de Jesus

    Setúbal

    Setúbal’s man-made wonder is this sand-coloured stunner, the first known example of Manueline architecture, adorned with gargoyles and twirling turrets…

  • Cristo Rei

    Cristo Rei

    Setúbal Peninsula

    Visible from almost anywhere in Lisbon, the 110m Cristo Rei is a statue of Christ with outstretched arms. The slightly more baroque version of Rio de…

  • Moinho de Maré da Mouriscas

    Moinho de Maré da Mouriscas

    Setúbal

    This former tide mill built in 1601, which also houses a gallery and cafe, is a worthwhile nature-tourism interpretive centre amid prime birdwatching…

  • Casa da Cultura

    Casa da Cultura

    Setúbal

    This newish art space has a packed cultural calendar. Wander through changing exhibitions on the main floor, or stop in for an evening concert of jazz…

  • Museu do Trabalho Michel Giacometti

    Museu do Trabalho Michel Giacometti

    Setúbal

    How does the sardine get in the tin and 1001 other fishy mysteries are solved at this quirky, rarely visited museum, set in a former sardine-canning…

  • Reserva Natural do Estuário do Sado

    Reserva Natural do Estuário do Sado

    Setúbal

    This natural reserve protects the Sado Estuary, a biologically rich area of wetlands extending east and south of Setúbal. With more than 250 avian species…

  • Castelo de São Filipe

    Castelo de São Filipe

    Setúbal

    Worth the 500m schlep uphill to the west, the castle was built by Filipe I in 1590 to fend off an English attack on the invincible Armada. Converted into…

  • Praça do Bocage

    Praça do Bocage

    Setúbal

    All streets in the pedestrianised old town seem to lead to this mosaic-cobbled square, presided over by the arcaded bright-purple town hall. It’s a sunny…

