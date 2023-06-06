Overview

As the mercury rises, the promise of sun, sand and mouth-watering grilled fish lures lisboêtas south to the Setúbal Peninsula for weekends of seaside fun. Beach bums make for the Costa da Caparica’s 8km sweep of golden sand to surf the chilly Atlantic and unwind over sundowners in beachside cafes. Further south sits Cabo Espichel, a vertiginous cape thrashed by the Atlantic, where you can trace the footprints of dinosaurs.