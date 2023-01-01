Visible from almost anywhere in Lisbon, the 110m Cristo Rei is a statue of Christ with outstretched arms. The slightly more baroque version of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer was erected in 1959 to thank God for sparing Portugal from the horrors of WWII. A lift zooms you up to a platform, from where Lisbon spreads magnificently before you.

To reach Cristo Rei, take the breezy commuter ferry from Terreiro do Paço ferry terminal to the sleepy seaside suburb of Cacilhas (€1.25, 15 minutes) then bus 101 (€1.45).