Experiência Pilar 7 affords the opportunity to get up close and personal with the iconic Ponte 25 de Abril from 80m above ground. The €5.3-million attraction, opened in late 2017, includes a walk-through multimedia tour of the Golden Gate–lookalike bridge that's a real treat for engineering buffs, particularly the (vertigo-inducing) transition between the suspended metal bridge and the concrete viaduct, and the fascinating twin rooms where the main moorings of the support cables are visible. Kids will also be impressed.

The tour is peppered with historical and engineering facts, eventually culminating in a 26th-floor viewing platform hugging the roadway itself. While the lift is perhaps too close to the bridge to fully appreciate the view and the traffic can be distracting, it remains an interesting – and at times intriguing – perspective on a Lisbon landmark.