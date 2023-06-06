Cameron Highlands

Overview of tea plantation.

Matt Munro

Overview

Emerald tea plantations unfurl across Malaysia's largest hill-station area. Temperatures in these 1300m to 1829m heights rarely top 30°C, inspiring convoys of weekenders to enjoy tea and strawberries in the restorative climate. Though technically in Pahang, the highlands are accessed from Perak.

  • Boh Sungei Palas Tea Estate

    Boh Sungei Palas Tea Estate

    Cameron Highlands

    If there's time for only one tea-themed experience in the highlands, make it this spectacularly situated plantation, with its own tea interpretation…

  • Sam Poh Temple

    Sam Poh Temple

    Cameron Highlands

    This scarlet-and-yellow temple complex, just south of Brinchang, about 1km off the main road, is stacked high with gleaming golden statues of Chinese…

  • Ee Feng Gu Honey Bee Farm

    Ee Feng Gu Honey Bee Farm

    Cameron Highlands

    One of the better honey-themed attractions in the highlands, this working apiary has landscaped flower gardens where you can watch bees buzzing around…

  • Time Tunnel

    Time Tunnel

    Cameron Highlands

    Not hiking today? Explore a warren of regional miscellany instead. There are displays on wartime history and the 1962 landslide, but this is less a museum…

  • Raaju’s Hill Strawberry Farm

    Raaju’s Hill Strawberry Farm

    Cameron Highlands

    Locals believe that the way the evening mist hits this valley-tucked berry farm is the reason its fruit tastes so sweet. If berry picking (RM30 for two…

  • Boh Tea Garden

    Boh Tea Garden

    Cameron Highlands

    Velvety green views are glorious from this out-of-the-way tea plantation, though it's a long drive to get here (allow 40 minutes from Tanah Rata and use…

  • Cameron Butterfly Farm

    Cameron Butterfly Farm

    Cameron Highlands

    One of the highlands' most popular attractions is this large greenhouse filled with tropical plants, attended by fluttering hordes of butterflies. Close…

  • Cactus Valley

    Cactus Valley

    Cameron Highlands

    The highlands' reputation for fresh air and greenery has inspired entrepreneurial locals to found myriad plant-themed attractions. One is this ornamental…

Tea plantation in the Cameron Highland

Hiking

How to plan a trip to Malaysia's Cameron Highlands

Dec 18, 2015 • 5 min read

