Matt Munro
Emerald tea plantations unfurl across Malaysia's largest hill-station area. Temperatures in these 1300m to 1829m heights rarely top 30°C, inspiring convoys of weekenders to enjoy tea and strawberries in the restorative climate. Though technically in Pahang, the highlands are accessed from Perak.
Cameron Highlands
If there's time for only one tea-themed experience in the highlands, make it this spectacularly situated plantation, with its own tea interpretation…
Cameron Highlands
This scarlet-and-yellow temple complex, just south of Brinchang, about 1km off the main road, is stacked high with gleaming golden statues of Chinese…
Cameron Highlands
One of the better honey-themed attractions in the highlands, this working apiary has landscaped flower gardens where you can watch bees buzzing around…
Cameron Highlands
Not hiking today? Explore a warren of regional miscellany instead. There are displays on wartime history and the 1962 landslide, but this is less a museum…
Cameron Highlands
Locals believe that the way the evening mist hits this valley-tucked berry farm is the reason its fruit tastes so sweet. If berry picking (RM30 for two…
Cameron Highlands
Velvety green views are glorious from this out-of-the-way tea plantation, though it's a long drive to get here (allow 40 minutes from Tanah Rata and use…
Cameron Highlands
One of the highlands' most popular attractions is this large greenhouse filled with tropical plants, attended by fluttering hordes of butterflies. Close…
Cameron Highlands
The highlands' reputation for fresh air and greenery has inspired entrepreneurial locals to found myriad plant-themed attractions. One is this ornamental…
