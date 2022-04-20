Basilicata

Much of Basilicata is an otherworldly landscape of mountain ranges, trackless forests and villages that seem to sprout organically from the granite. Not easily penetrated, it is strategically located, and has been dominated by the Lucanians, Greeks, Romans, Germans, Lombards, Byzantines, Saracens, Normans and others. Being the plaything of such powers has not been conducive to a quiet or happy fate.

  • Exterior of the Chiesa San Pietro Barisano church in Matera, Italy.

    Chiesa San Pietro Barisano

    Matera

    Dating in its earliest parts to the 12th century, St Peter's, the largest of Matera's rupestrian churches, overlays an ancient honeycomb of niches where…

  • Palombaro Lungo

    Palombaro Lungo

    Matera

    This giant cistern, arguably as magnificent as a subterranean cathedral, is one of Matera's great sights. Lying under the city's main square with arches…

  • Casa Noha

    Casa Noha

    Matera

    Highly recommended as a precursor to visiting the sassi themselves, this wonderful 25-minute multimedia exhibit, spread across three rooms of a 16th…

  • The main cathedral of the Italian city of Matera

    Cathedral

    Matera

    Set high up on a spur between the two natural bowls of the sassi, the wan, graceful exterior of the 13th-century Pugliese-Romanesque cathedral makes the…

  • Italy, Basilicata, Matera, Crypt of the Original Sin. Detail. Bishop and diacon. (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

    Cripta del Peccato Originale

    Matera

    A fascinating Benedictine site dating to the Lombard period, the Cripta del Peccato Originale (Crypt of Original Sin) houses well-preserved 8th-century…

  • Parco Archeologico

    Parco Archeologico

    Basilicata

    Not to be confused with the Tavole Palatine, the Parco Archeologico is a larger, if less immediately impressive collection of Metaponto ruins that…

  • Parco Archeologico di Grumentum

    Parco Archeologico di Grumentum

    Basilicata

    The Parco Archeologico di Grumentum – sometimes known as Basilicata's 'Little Pompeii' – contains remains of a theatre, an amphitheatre, Roman baths, a…

Best Things to Do

Discover the unique attractions, stunning landscapes and local traditions to include in your itinerary with 11 of the best things to do in Basilicata.

Best Places to Visit

From breathtaking landscapes and ancient towns to relaxing beaches and thrilling adventures in this stunning Italian region.

Plan with a local

523075298 Hill; Horizontal; Photography; Basilicata Region; Ghost Town; Sunset; Color Image; craco; Italy; Craco is a ghost town located in the region of Basilicata, southern Italy. In 1963, people living in the small town began to evacuate due to a landslide. In 1972 a flood worsened the situation and after the earthquake in 1980 Craco was completely abandoned. Since the '50s it has been the setting for many movies.

Activities

The 11 best things to do in Basilicata, Italy

Mar 21, 2025 • 9 min read

