Comprising two provinces, Potenza and Matera, the Basilicata region stretches between Apulia to the north and east, and Calabria to the south. Though it’s an often missed region of Southern Italy, its ancestral charm, rugged coastline, and pulsing piazzas will win you over in no time.

A blend of outdoor adventures, art, culture and antiquity, the region is just as much for thrill seekers and food lovers as it is for history buffs and beachgoers. Here’s our roundup of the top things to do.

The Sassi in Matera. Ragemax/Shutterstock

1. Wander the labyrinthine alleys of the Sassi in Matera

You can’t say you’ve experienced Matera unless you get lost at least once in the stairways and labyrinthine alleyways of the Sassi, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Fortunately for you, it’s hard not to. Via Fiorentini and Via Buozzi are the main routes through the Sasso Barisano (the more central of the two Sassi districts) and the Sasso Caveoso.

Advertisement

Walk up them and after a few steps you’ll reach the Piano (the upper part of the city), which is crossed by Via Ridola and Via del Corso. Walk down them and you’ll reach Via Madonna della Virtù which runs along the canyon of the Gravina. The Civita, the rocky spur on which the Cathedral stands, and which separates the two small valleys of the Sassi districts, is at the same height as the Piano, to which it’s joined by Piazza San Francesco. The entire area, which comprises the historic center, is bound to the west by Via Lucana.

Boats docked at the port of Maratea. lauradibi/Shutterstock

2. Explore the coastal charms of Maratea

Maratea’s main draw is its spectacular rocky coastline and azure sea waters – hence most travelers come here for the beach life. But Maratea Inferiore, or more simply Maratea, is a delightful little town with a maze of cobbled streets, colorful little houses, noble palaces with portals adorned with stone or tuff rock coats of arms, and small squares ringed by cafes and stores.

The heart of town is the stretch between Piazza Vitolo, with its modern bronze statue of a mermaid, and Piazza Buraglia, chock-full of bars and small clubs. The enormous white concrete and marble statue of Christ, completed in 1965 by the Florentine sculptor Bruno Innocenti, stirs emotions as the undisputed symbol of Maratea, standing at a height of 22m (72ft) and with an arm span of 19m (62ft).

3. Get your adrenaline pumping on the Volo dell’Angelo in the Lucanian Dolomites

The Volo dell’Angelo, a zip line between Pietrapertosa and Castelmezzano, two beautiful villages set against a natural backdrop of rocky spires, is now considered an essential stop on any tour of the region. From May to November, join other thrill-seekers who sign up for this electrifying experience, also known as Flight of the Angel, which involves soaring through the air suspended from a steel cable at a speed of 120km/h (75mph) surrounded by the amazing mountain scenery in the heart of the Lucanian Dolomites.

Detour: For additional thrills you can climb the Via Ferrata Salemm, on the Castelmezzano side, and the Via Ferrata Marcirosa, on the Pietrapertosa side, cross a scenic Nepalese-style hanging bridge or scale the steep steps of the ancient gradinata normanna to the ruins of Castello di Castelmezzano for spectacular views.

Festa della Madonna della Bruna in the Sassi old town. ValerioMei/Shutterstock

4. Join the celebration of local festivals and traditions

From village festivals and religious celebrations to rituals rooted in prehistory and Carnival festivities with masks derived from ancient times, you’ll inevitably be swept up in the festive atmosphere across the region. Chief among these is Carnival, which in Basilicata is celebrated with fried sweets like honey crustole, cartellate and pettole.

Villages throughout the region celebrate arboreal rites, the most famous of which is held in Accettura. The ancestral, propitiatory rites center on the “wedding” of a tree trunk to the top of a separate tree.

Matera boasts a full year’s worth of fascinating events. But for popular participation none can top the July 2 festival of the Madonna (Festa della Madonna della Bruna) – after the procession, the float carrying the statue of the Virgin Mary is quite literally torn to pieces.

5. Take in the eerie beauty of Craco

In 1963, Craco had more than two thousand inhabitants. Then, tragedy struck and the village was reduced to ruins by a series of landslides. Craco became a ghost town, but has risen again as an emblem of a region whose authentic charm lies in its mix of beauty and desolation.

Advertisement

Whether you drive in from the east or west, get your camera ready well before you reach the village – Craco is one of the region’s most scenic villages, and it’s best appreciated from a distance. You’ll see stone decorations and damaged wooden panels and, through the glassless windows, the faded frescoes of ancient noble palaces. To complete your tour, check out the multimedia installation at the MEC.

Planning tip: The only way to see the village up close safely is on a guided tour led by the municipal organization, where you are required to wear protective helmets.

6. Sunbathe on Policoro’s beaches

With evidence of its Greek heritage in the town’s museums and the names of its waterfront streets, Policoro is a destination worthy of note, both for history lovers and fans of beach life. When the sun scorches and the surf beckons, there’s nothing better than a nice day at the beach. At Lido di Policoro, there are bathing establishments and stalls in high season (and even a few fashionable bars) along the white-sand beaches.

For those seeking a more rustic experience, the Pantano Woods enchant visitors with wetland beachside forest, marshes, sand dunes (the monk seal has been spotted here) and a distinctly tropical atmosphere with a backdrop of the Ionian Sea.

Detour: On your way to the beaches of the Ionian coast, stop by the Vasche di Sant’Alessio, a complex of six ancient Roman stone baths filled with transparent water, refreshing bubbles and enduring legend.

Ruins of a medieval abbey at Venosa. LukeOnTheRoad/Shutterstock

7. Envision Roman splendor among the ruins in Venosa

The best place to imagine Venusia’s ancient splendor is at the Parco Archeologico. The park’s route takes in the domus; a baths complex, complete with a frigidarium; a residential complex and an ancient 5th to 6th century basilica.

Next to the archaeological park is perhaps Basilicata’s most important sacred site, the extraordinary thousand year-old abbey Abbazia della Santissima Trinità. This site has survived earthquakes, glorious visions of grandeur and dramatic periods of decline. Admire the different architectural styles as they come together in surprising harmony along with the Incompiuta, the unfinished vision of 12th-century Benedictines built with material from the Roman ruins.

Planning tip: Your ticket to the Parco Archeologico also covers the Incompiuta.

8. Drink wine in Vulture Melfese

The Vulture is a land deeply rooted in wine, and while its landscapes don’t display the elegiac beauty of the Langhe or Val d’Orcia, and its vines are interspersed with other crops, a tour in search of the secrets of the Aglianico can compare with any you might undertake in those more celebrated areas.

Le Cantine del Notaio owes its fame to the 17th-century caves where crosses carved into the rock watch over the aging of the wine. Another historic label, Pater Noster cleverly combines antiquity and tradition with its amazing flagship wine, Don Anselmo. In August, celebrate art, wine and music with Cantinando in Barile. Look for the traveling Aglianica Wine Festival that takes place in autumn in different towns across the Vulture.

Detour: Relax in the spa-like thermal waters of Rapolla, between Melfi and Barile, then enjoy local food and wine at Parco Urbano delle Cantine.

9. Unearth ancient history in Metaponto

The remarkable archaeological sites of Metaponto bear witness to the opulence that trade brought the colony, where Pythagoras lived for 15 years and where he’s said to have hidden a mysterious treasure. The rich collection at the Museo Archeologico Nazionale includes artifacts belonging to the indigenous peoples before the arrival of the Greeks and pieces produced by the colonizers.

Parco Archeologico, the archaeological area of ancient Metapontum, depicts the scale of urbanization reached by the colony in the 6th century BCE. The best-preserved structure is the hemicycle theater and the most photographed is the temple to Artemis. Lastly, perhaps the most exciting archaeological site in the whole of Basilicata is the Tavole Palatine. This important find from the Magna Graecia period was built in the 6th century BCE in honor of the goddess Hera and nearly half of its 32 Doric columns still stand.

The Raganello river in Parco Nazionale del Pollino (Pollino National Park). MORENO01/Shutterstock

10. Roam the Parco Nazionale del Pollino

In a region where mountains, wilderness and unspoiled natural scenery are the norm, the vast Parco Nazionale del Pollino (Pollino National Park) encompasses lush forests, high-altitude grasslands and windswept karst plateaus. It is not only Italy’s largest national park but also one of the most varied in terms of landscape.

Pollino is like a huge natural amusement park, but the main attraction is undoubtedly its dense network of trails for all seasons, including snowshoe trails in the winter. Mountain biking, rafting, aqua trekking and river tubing are also popular activities within the park.

Planning tip: The park authority is based in Rotonda with the easiest access coming from this direction.

Pecorino cheese. Matt Munro for Lonely Planet

11. Taste regional specialties from Matera to Val d’Agri

In this land of conquest and passage, culinary richness comes from the people who passed through: the Swabians, Arabs, Spanish and Greeks. The rich soil and Mediterranean sun are a recipe for abundance. However, there are a few regional specialties you should definitely look for while visiting Basilicata.

When it comes to food and wine, the Val d’Agri is one of Basilicata’s prime areas known for its culinary icon, Senise’s crusco pepper, used in various dishes. In Matera, seek out pane at a local bakery like Il Forno nei Sassi. Some say the secret to its fragrant, crunchy allure lies in the ancient variety of durum wheat semolina flour, while others insist it’s the quality of the water.

Basilicata is also a paradise for cheese lovers, offering delights like canestrato di Moliterno (a sheep and goat's milk cheese aged in traditional fondaci or warehouses), noble caciocavallo podolico, and pecorino from Filiano. To complete the experience, pair your cheese with Lucanica sausage, available in sweet, fennel, or spicy variations. In Basilicata, homemade pasta is a cherished tradition, and you'll have plenty of delicious options to try, especially during the Sagra della Pasta a Mano festival held every August, which celebrates the art of hand-made pasta.

Planning tip: Food festivals in Basilicata are mainly held in summer and during the Christmas and Easter holidays, with stalls of local specialties, live music, wine and traditional dancing.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Basilicata guidebook, published in August 2024.