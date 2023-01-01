The Parco Archeologico di Grumentum – sometimes known as Basilicata's 'Little Pompeii' – contains remains of a theatre, an amphitheatre, Roman baths, a forum, two temples and a domus (villa) with mosaic floors. Knowing something of its history ratchets up the interest: among its illustrious inhabitants was Hannibal, who made it his headquarters in the 3rd century BC. Its swansong came when the Saracen invasions of the 10th century forced its abandonment in favour of Grumento Nova, on a nearby hill.