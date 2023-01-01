The ancient coil of streets that makes up Teggiano (population 8,100) comprise what is arguably the most dashing of park’s 80 villages. Grafted onto a rise with nary a modern edifice to blemish its beauty, the settlement has Roman antecedents, although most of what you see today – including the Norman Sanseverino castle (privately owned) – is medieval. The town presents itself like a mini Rome complete with half-a-dozen churches, shady cobbled streets and four small museums hidden amid its tangled streets.