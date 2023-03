Although it doesn’t have the hype of its Capri counterpart, Palinuro’s Grotta Azzurra is similarly spectacular, with a brilliant play of light and hue. It owes its name to the extraordinary effect created by the sunlight that filters inside from an underground passage lying at a depth of about 8m. Da Alessandro runs trips to this and other caves from €15.

The best time to visit is the afternoon, due to the position of the sun.