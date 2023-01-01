Castello dell'Abate

Approached from its coastal sidekick, Santa Maria di Castellabate, the summit of Castellabate is marked by the broad Belvedere di San Costabile, from where there are sweeping coastal views. Flanking this is the shell of a 12th-century castle. Commissioned in 1123 by Saint Costabile, the abbot who founded the town and remains its patron saint, the castle retains its original defensive walls. The interior has been significantly remodelled and now serves as a very basic art gallery.