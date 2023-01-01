Built by the Byzantines in the 5th century, the castle was strengthened during the Angevin period, the time of the War of the Vespers, which was initially sparked by an uprising in Sicily during evening prayers. Agropoli's castle continued to be modified, and only part of the original defensive wall remains. It’s an enjoyable walk here from Agropoli's historic centre, and you can wander the ramparts and drink in magnificent views of the coastline and town.

Not just a tourist sight, the castle is utilised by the locals: there's a permanent gallery showcasing the work of contemporary artists.