Located just south of Paestum, Agropoli is a busy summer resort but otherwise a pleasant, tranquil town that is a good base for exploring Cilento's coastline and national park. While the shell is a fairly faceless grid of shop-lined streets, the kernel – the historic city centre – is a fascinating tangle of narrow cobbled streets with ancient churches, venerable residents and a castle with superb views.
Those frustrated by the dearth of well-marked hiking trails in the Parco Nazionale del Cilento, Vallo di Diano e Alburni should pay a visit to this mini…
Built by the Byzantines in the 5th century, the castle was strengthened during the Angevin period, the time of the War of the Vespers, which was initially…
