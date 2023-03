The symbol of Maratea, visible from multiple vantage points along the coast, this 22m-high statue of Christ faces inland towards the Basilica di San Biagio. Slightly smaller than Rio's Christ the Redeemer, it's made of concrete faced with Carrara marble and sits atop 644m-high Monte San Biagio. A dramatic winding asphalt road leads to the top, although it's more fun to walk the steep path (number 1) that starts off Via Cappuccini in Maratea Borgo.