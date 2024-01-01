Isola di Dino

Calabria

Visible from the Praia a Mare seafront is an intriguing rocky chunk off the coast, the Isola di Dino. The tourist office has information on the island's sea caves; alternatively, expect to pay around €10 for a guided tour from the old boys who operate from the beach.

