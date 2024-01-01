Museo Archeologico Provinciale della Lucania Occidentale

Salerno & the Cilento

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Grotte di Castelcivita

    Grotte di Castelcivita

    25.89 MILES

    The grottoes are fascinating, otherworldly caves that date from prehistoric times: excavations have revealed that they were inhabited 42,000 years ago,…

  • Teggiano

    Teggiano

    6.62 MILES

    The ancient coil of streets that makes up Teggiano (population 8,100) comprise what is arguably the most dashing of park’s 80 villages. Grafted onto a…

  • Certosa di San Lorenzo

    Certosa di San Lorenzo

    A giant among monasteries, even by Italian standards, the Certosa di San Lorenzo dates from 1306 and covers 250,000 sq metres. Numerologists can get a…

  • Spiaggia Palinuro

    Spiaggia Palinuro

    28.33 MILES

    The town’s main beach stretches for around 4km north of the centre. There is another more sheltered curve of sand abutting Palinuro’s postcard-pretty…

    Grotta Azzurra

    29.24 MILES

    Although it doesn’t have the hype of its Capri counterpart, Palinuro’s Grotta Azzurra is similarly spectacular, with a brilliant play of light and hue.

  • Roscigno Vecchia

    Roscigno Vecchia

    17.12 MILES

    One understated element of Italy is its abandoned villages, little visited places, covered in weeds and heavy with an atmosphere that is both ghostly and…

  • Grotte di Pertosa-Auletta

    Grotte di Pertosa-Auletta

    17.29 MILES

    (Re)discovered in 1932, the Grotte di Pertosa-Auletta date back 35 million years. Used by the Greeks and Romans as places of worship, the caves burrow for…

  • Parco Archeologico di Grumentum

    Parco Archeologico di Grumentum

    13.89 MILES

    The Parco Archeologico di Grumentum – sometimes known as Basilicata's 'Little Pompeii' – contains remains of a theatre, an amphitheatre, Roman baths, a…

