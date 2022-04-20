Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Even as development from south Bali creeps ever further west (via hot spots such as Canggu), Bali's true west, which is off the busy main road from Tabanan to Gilimanuk, remains infrequently visited. It's easy to find serenity amid its wild beaches, jungle and rice fields.
West Bali
Don't miss one of the top temples on Bali, a serene place of enveloping calm. The huge royal water temple of Pura Taman Ayun, surrounded by a wide,…
West Bali
Pura Tanah Lot is a hugely popular tourist destination. It does have cultural significance to the Balinese, but this can be hard to discern amid the…
West Bali
Picturesquely situated on a clifftop overlooking a long, wide stretch of black-sand beach, this superb temple shaded by flowering frangipani trees is one…
West Bali
Set amid rice fields near the iconic temple of Tanah Lot, Joshua District is a creative complex – coffee shop, gallery, fashion concept store and a number…
West Bali
Established in 1974, this off-the-beaten path museum documents the numerous Hindu rituals involved during a Balinese person’s life, starting from six…
West Bali
Bali's role in Indonesia's independence struggle is commemorated at the Margarana, northwest of Marga village. Tourists seldom visit, but every Balinese…
West Bali
You'll find this museum within a large complex devoted to Tabanan's subak organisations. It has displays about the irrigation and cultivation of rice, and…
West Bali
Amid a growing number of villas, there is a dramatic outcrop of black lava rock jutting out into the pounding waves. Perched on top is the photogenic Pura…
Get to the heart of West Bali with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99