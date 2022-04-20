West Bali

Pura Tanah Lot, Tabanan Regency.

Even as development from south Bali creeps ever further west (via hot spots such as Canggu), Bali's true west, which is off the busy main road from Tabanan to Gilimanuk, remains infrequently visited. It's easy to find serenity amid its wild beaches, jungle and rice fields.

  • The great temple of Mengwi, Bali, Indonesia, Southeast Asia, Asia

    Pura Taman Ayun

    Don't miss one of the top temples on Bali, a serene place of enveloping calm. The huge royal water temple of Pura Taman Ayun, surrounded by a wide,…

  • Pura Tanah Lot

    Pura Tanah Lot

    Pura Tanah Lot is a hugely popular tourist destination. It does have cultural significance to the Balinese, but this can be hard to discern amid the…

  • Pura Rambut Siwi

    Pura Rambut Siwi

    Picturesquely situated on a clifftop overlooking a long, wide stretch of black-sand beach, this superb temple shaded by flowering frangipani trees is one…

  • Joshua District

    Joshua District

    Set amid rice fields near the iconic temple of Tanah Lot, Joshua District is a creative complex – coffee shop, gallery, fashion concept store and a number…

  • Museum Manusa Yadnya

    Museum Manusa Yadnya

    Established in 1974, this off-the-beaten path museum documents the numerous Hindu rituals involved during a Balinese person’s life, starting from six…

  • Margarana

    Margarana

    Bali's role in Indonesia's independence struggle is commemorated at the Margarana, northwest of Marga village. Tourists seldom visit, but every Balinese…

  • Mandala Mathika Subak

    Mandala Mathika Subak

    You'll find this museum within a large complex devoted to Tabanan's subak organisations. It has displays about the irrigation and cultivation of rice, and…

  • Pura Gede Luhur Batu Ngaus

    Pura Gede Luhur Batu Ngaus

    Amid a growing number of villas, there is a dramatic outcrop of black lava rock jutting out into the pounding waves. Perched on top is the photogenic Pura…

