Mandala Mathika Subak

You'll find this museum within a large complex devoted to Tabanan's subak organisations. It has displays about the irrigation and cultivation of rice, and the intricate social systems that govern these. Staff will show you around; there is info on subak's Unesco designation, an increasing number of placards in English and a good model showing the subak system in action. A new free booklet in English has a wealth of good content.

Exhibits are housed in a large building with water streaming by right out front.