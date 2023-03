Amid a growing number of villas, there is a dramatic outcrop of black lava rock jutting out into the pounding waves. Perched on top is the photogenic Pura Gede Luhur Batu Ngaus, which has all the classic elements of a Balinese temple and looks like a mini version of Tanah Lot, which is a further 3km northwest.

Of course, this temple lacks crowds, although the isthmus has new stone walkways and a few bashful canoodling local teens.