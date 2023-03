The beach at Batu Bolong is the most popular in the Canggu area. There's almost always a good mix of locals, expats and visitors hanging out in the cafes, surfing the breaks or watching it all from the sand. There are rental loungers, umbrellas and beer vendors.

You can also rent surfboards (100,000Rp per day) and take lessons. Overlooking it all is the centuries-old Pura Batu Mejan complex.