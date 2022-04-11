Canggu

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
November, 2017: Crowd of people seated on colourful beanbags on Seminyak Beach.

©Sony Herdiana/Shutterstock

Overview

More a state of mind than a place, Canggu is the catch-all name given to the villa-filled stretch of land between Kerobokan and Echo Beach. It's packed with an ever-more alluring collection of businesses, especially casual cafes. Three main strips have emerged, all running down to the beaches: two along meandering Jl Pantai Berawa and one on Jl Pantai Batu Bolong.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pantai Batu Bolong

    Pantai Batu Bolong

    Canggu

    The beach at Batu Bolong is the most popular in the Canggu area. There's almost always a good mix of locals, expats and visitors hanging out in the cafes,…

  • Pantai Berawa

    Pantai Berawa

    Canggu

    Greyish Berawa Beach ('Brawa Beach' on many signs) has a plethora of trendy and popular beach cafes and bars. The grey volcanic sand here slopes steeply…

  • Pantai Perancak

    Pantai Perancak

    Canggu

    A couple of drinks vendors and a large parking area are the major amenities at this beach, which is rarely crowded. The large temple is Pura Dalem…

  • Pantai Nelayan

    Pantai Nelayan

    Canggu

    A collection of fishing boats and huts marks this very mellow stretch of sand. Depending on the river levels, it can be an easy walk from here to Pantais…

  • Pura Batumejan

    Pura Batumejan

    Canggu

    Overlooking Batu Bolong Beach is the centuries-old Pura Batumejan complex, which has a striking pagoda-like temple.

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Canggu

Views of green rice fields from the co-working space at District

Beaches

Amazing workspaces for digital nomads: Canggu, Bali

Oct 19, 2018 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Canggu with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Canggu