The sand narrows here but there are still some good places for a drink, both grand and simple. Easily reached via Jl Batu Belig, this is a likely place to start a walk along the curving sands northwest to popular beaches as far as Echo Beach. About 500m north, a river and lagoon flow into the ocean, sometimes up to 1m deep – after rains it may be much deeper. In this case, take the little footbridge over the lagoon.