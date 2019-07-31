Kerobokan

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Cottage at Desa Seni eco resort.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Continuing seamlessly north from Seminyak, Kerobokan combines some of Bali's best restaurants and shopping, lavish lifestyles and still more beach. Glossy new resorts mix with villa developments. One notable landmark is the notorious Kerobokan Prison.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kerobokan Beach

    Kerobokan Beach

    Kerobokan

    Backed by flash resorts and trendy clubs, Kerobokan's beach is surprisingly quiet. A lack of access keeps away crowds because all the roads running west…

  • Batu Belig Beach

    Batu Belig Beach

    Kerobokan

    The sand narrows here but there are still some good places for a drink, both grand and simple. Easily reached via Jl Batu Belig, this is a likely place to…

  • Kerobokan Jail

    Kerobokan Jail

    Kerobokan

    The notorious Kerobokan jail is home to prisoners both infamous and unknown.

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Kerobokan with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Kerobokan