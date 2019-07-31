Shop
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Continuing seamlessly north from Seminyak, Kerobokan combines some of Bali's best restaurants and shopping, lavish lifestyles and still more beach. Glossy new resorts mix with villa developments. One notable landmark is the notorious Kerobokan Prison.
Kerobokan
Backed by flash resorts and trendy clubs, Kerobokan's beach is surprisingly quiet. A lack of access keeps away crowds because all the roads running west…
Kerobokan
The sand narrows here but there are still some good places for a drink, both grand and simple. Easily reached via Jl Batu Belig, this is a likely place to…
Kerobokan
The notorious Kerobokan jail is home to prisoners both infamous and unknown.
