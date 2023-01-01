Kerobokan Beach

Backed by flash resorts and trendy clubs, Kerobokan's beach is surprisingly quiet. A lack of access keeps away crowds because all the roads running west from Jl Petitenget dead-end in developments. You can reach the sand from Seminyak Beach in the south or by walking down from Batu Belig Beach. There are beach vendors and loungers just north of the W Bali hotel.

The most direct access, however, is by waltzing through the Potato Head beach club or the W Bali hotel. The surf is more thunderous here than to the south, so be careful when swimming.