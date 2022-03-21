Pulau Bintan

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Wonderful landscape Photos at Btaam Bintan Island

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Just across the water from Singapore, Pulau Bintan has some of the nicest white-sand beaches in Sumatra. While it markets itself as a high-end playground for well-heeled visitors from Singapore and beyond, there is some affordable accommodation too.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pulau Penyenget

    Pulau Penyenget

    Pulau Bintan

    Pulau Penyenget, reached by frequent boats (7000Rp) from the Tanjung Pinang pier, was once the capital of the Riau rajahs. The ruins of the old palace of…

  • Museum Bahari Bintan

    Museum Bahari Bintan

    Pulau Bintan

    This fascinating maritime museum is a surprising find along this sleepy coastal road. Housed within a building shaped like a ship, it has an unlikely…

  • Vihara Dharma Sasana

    Vihara Dharma Sasana

    Pulau Bintan

    This well-maintained temple complex, looking out to sea, is accessed through a beautifully decorative Chinese archway and contains three main temples. The…

  • Berakit

    Berakit

    Pulau Bintan

    On Pulau Bintan's far northeast tip, Berakit is a small, curious fishing village populated with Orang Laut (which translates to 'people of the sea'), a…

  • Cetiya Bodhi Sasana

    Cetiya Bodhi Sasana

    Pulau Bintan

    This small Chinese temple down by the docks can actually be seen from the water as you leave on boats to Senggarang. There's a small open-air stage in…

  • Banyan Tree Temple

    Banyan Tree Temple

    Pulau Bintan

    This particularly unusual temple is housed in a building dating from the early 19th century. Originally owned by a wealthy Chinese man, believed to be…

  • Chinatown

    Chinatown

    Pulau Bintan

    When heading to Senggarang from Tanjung Pinang by boat, unless you ask to dock at the temples, you'll be dropped off at the jetties at Senggarang's so…

  • Sultan Sulaiman Badrul Alamsyah

    Sultan Sulaiman Badrul Alamsyah

    Pulau Bintan

    Housed in an attractive building built by the Dutch in 1918, this small museum is full of mostly Chinese artefacts – coins, pottery, musical instruments,…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Pulau Bintan with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.