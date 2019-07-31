Shop
Lottie Davies
Of all the inhabited Croatian islands, Vis is the furthest from the coast and the most enigmatic. It spent much of its recent history serving as a Yugoslav military base, cut off from foreign visitors from the 1950s right up until 1989. This isolation preserved the island from development and drove much of the population to move elsewhere in search of work, leaving it underpopulated for many years.
Tiny Stiniva is Vis’ most perfect cove. The high cliffs surrounding it form an almost complete circle, with a gap of only about 10m open to the sea. The…
Located on the island of Biševo, off Vis' southwestern tip, this coastal cave is one of the region's most famous natural sights. It's at its best between…
Reaching a height of 587m, this mountain dominates the western end of Vis. The very top is off limits, but you can drive up and park a little before the…
When things began to get crazy-busy at the more impressive Blue Cave, tour operators started to market this much larger sea cave as a free alternative,…
While the rest of the island is rocky or pebbly, Vis' eastern end has a few sandy beaches. Milna sits right beside the main road, a sandy beach with…
Housed in a 19th-century Austrian fortress, this small museum has the largest collection of Hellenistic artefacts in Croatia, including ancient Greek…
Near the fishing village of Rukavac, Srebrna (Silver) beach has large white pebbles and clear blue waters, backed with a nature reserve. It has the…
Past Kut and the British Naval Cemetery, this pretty beach has a bar (look out for occasional late-night parties), a small stretch of pebbles and a string…
