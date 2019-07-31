Vis Island

Komiza old town on coast at foot of Mount Hum.

Lottie Davies

Overview

Of all the inhabited Croatian islands, Vis is the furthest from the coast and the most enigmatic. It spent much of its recent history serving as a Yugoslav military base, cut off from foreign visitors from the 1950s right up until 1989. This isolation preserved the island from development and drove much of the population to move elsewhere in search of work, leaving it underpopulated for many years.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Stiniva

    Stiniva

    Vis Island

    Tiny Stiniva is Vis’ most perfect cove. The high cliffs surrounding it form an almost complete circle, with a gap of only about 10m open to the sea. The…

  • Blue Cave

    Blue Cave

    Vis Island

    Located on the island of Biševo, off Vis' southwestern tip, this coastal cave is one of the region's most famous natural sights. It's at its best between…

  • Hum

    Hum

    Vis Island

    Reaching a height of 587m, this mountain dominates the western end of Vis. The very top is off limits, but you can drive up and park a little before the…

  • Green Cave

    Green Cave

    Vis Island

    When things began to get crazy-busy at the more impressive Blue Cave, tour operators started to market this much larger sea cave as a free alternative,…

  • Milna & Zaglav

    Milna & Zaglav

    Vis Island

    While the rest of the island is rocky or pebbly, Vis' eastern end has a few sandy beaches. Milna sits right beside the main road, a sandy beach with…

  • Issa Archaeological Museum

    Issa Archaeological Museum

    Vis Island

    Housed in a 19th-century Austrian fortress, this small museum has the largest collection of Hellenistic artefacts in Croatia, including ancient Greek…

  • Srebrna

    Srebrna

    Vis Island

    Near the fishing village of Rukavac, Srebrna (Silver) beach has large white pebbles and clear blue waters, backed with a nature reserve. It has the…

  • Grandovac

    Grandovac

    Vis Island

    Past Kut and the British Naval Cemetery, this pretty beach has a bar (look out for occasional late-night parties), a small stretch of pebbles and a string…

