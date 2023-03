Asserbo Slotsruin is the pretty if fairly minimal ruins of a small, moat-encircled 12th-century manor house and monastery. It lies near the southern boundary of Tisvilde Hegn so makes a good point to head for if you're making a longer hike through that forest.

If you're too tired to walk back again, you could stroll 800m south and nip on the 320R bus to Frederikssund.