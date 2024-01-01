Sankt Nicolai Kirke

Bornholm

The town's elevated landmark has a distinctive witch's-hat tower. Its present form dates from 1918, though it sits on the site of a 13th-century chapel.

  • Hammershus Slotsruin - the castle played an important part in the struggles and wars which found place in the middle ages in Europe. 683851075

    Hammershus Slotsruin

    12.15 MILES

    The impressive ruins of Hammershus Slot, dramatically perched on top of a cliff 74m above the sea, are the largest in Scandinavia. The castle was thought…

  • The church in Nylars, Bornholm island, Denmark, is the oldest "round church" on the island.

    Nylars Rundkirke

    4.97 MILES

    Built around 1150, Nylars Rundkirke is the most well-preserved and easily accessible round church in the Rønne area. Its central pillar is adorned with…

  • Round Osterlars church, Bornholm island, Denmark.

    Østerlars Rundkirke

    11.61 MILES

    The largest and most impressive of Bornholm's round churches dates to at least 1150, and its seven buttresses and upper-level shooting positions give away…

  • Bornholms Kunstmuseum

    Bornholms Kunstmuseum

    11.6 MILES

    Occupying a svelte, modern building and overlooking sea, fields and (weather permitting) the distant isle of Christiansø, Bornholms Kunstmuseum echoes…

  • NaturBornholm

    NaturBornholm

    9.14 MILES

    NaturBornholm offers a terrific geological and biological narrative of the island spanning back to its fledgling days as a cooling slab of magma. The…

  • Oluf Høst Museet

    Oluf Høst Museet

    13.28 MILES

    This wonderful museum contains the workshops and paintings of Oluf Høst (1884–1966), one of Bornholm’s best-known artists. The museum occupies the home…

  • Hammeren lighthouse on Bornholm Island, Denmark.

    Hammeren

    13.57 MILES

    Hammeren, the hammerhead-shaped crag of granite at the northern tip of Bornholm, is criss-crossed by walking trails leading through hillsides thick with…

  • Bornholms Middelaldercenter

    Bornholms Middelaldercenter

    11.44 MILES

    This 'Medieval Centre' re-creates a medieval fort and village, and gives the Danes another chance to do what they love best: dressing up in period costume…

Nearby Bornholm attractions

1. Mølgaard & Marcussen

0.13 MILES

Bornholm overflows with creative types and has a long tradition of ceramics. The two friendly owners of this studio gallery and store are great proponents…

2. Hjorths Fabrik

0.24 MILES

This ceramics museum features a working studio, and watching the master artisans turn clay into beautifully moulded works of art is the real highlight…

3. Erichsens Gård

0.32 MILES

Pretty in pink, this merchant's house from 1806 is a photogenic half-timbered idyll on a cobbled lane. There are short opening hours, when you can view…

4. Bornholms Museum

0.34 MILES

Prehistoric finds including weapons, tools and jewellery are on show at Bornholm's museum of cultural history, which has a surprisingly large and varied…

5. Bornholms Forsvarsmuseum

0.47 MILES

A 17th-century citadel called Kastellet houses part of the Defence Museum, south of the town centre. There are extensive displays of guns, blades, bombs…

7. Aa Kirke

9.02 MILES

The town takes its name from its main sight, the 12th-century Romanesque stone church. Slip inside Bornholm's largest church for a number of historic…

