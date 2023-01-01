Bornholms Middelaldercenter

This 'Medieval Centre' re-creates a medieval fort and village, and gives the Danes another chance to do what they love best: dressing up in period costume and hitting each other with rubber swords. They also operate a smithy, tend fields, grind wheat in a water mill and perform other chores of yore throughout the summer months. In July the activity schedule is beefed up to include archery demonstrations and hands-on activities for children.

Opening hours are reduced (as are prices and activities) outside the summer peak.

The centre is 500m north of Østerlars Rundkirke and can be reached by either bus 1 or 9 from Gudhjem, or bus 4 from Rønne.