NaturBornholm offers a terrific geological and biological narrative of the island spanning back to its fledgling days as a cooling slab of magma. The museum is packed with interesting facts and impressive interactive displays, making it especially popular with families. Aptly, the centre is perched atop the ancient fault line where Bornholm’s sandstone south is fused with its gneiss and granite north. The building itself was designed by Henning Larsen, whose claims to fame also include the Copenhagen Opera House.