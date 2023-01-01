Østerlars Rundkirke

The largest and most impressive of Bornholm's round churches dates to at least 1150, and its seven buttresses and upper-level shooting positions give away its former role as a fortress. The roof was originally constructed with a flat top to serve as a battle platform, but the excessive weight this exerted on the walls saw it eventually replaced with its present conical one. The interior is largely whitewashed, although a swath of medieval frescoes has been uncovered and restored.

You'll find a rune stone dating back to the mid-11th century at the church entrance, and a sundial above it.

A 5km cycle path to the church leads inland south from Gudhjem; the church can be reached on bus 1 or 9 from Gudhjem. From Rønne, catch bus 4.